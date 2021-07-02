TSB joins Mortgage Brain's Lendex system

"At TSB we have been early advocates of connecting to broker systems and now have close to 100% coverage, making life easier and simpler for advisers."

Mortgage Brain has added TSB to Lendex, its multi-lender application and submission gateway.

Lendex was made available to all mortgage advisers earlier this year following a pilot.

The ability to request decisions in principle from TSB is currently in pilot with Fluent Mortgages and will be available to all mortgage advisers using Lendex later in the summer.

The Lendex system is integrated with MortgageBrain Anywhere, Mortgage Brain’s online product sourcing solution, as well as through The Key, Mortgage Brain’s CRM system.

Roland McCormack, mortgage distribution director at TSB, said: “We are delighted to go live on Lendex. At TSB we have been early advocates of connecting to broker systems and now have close to 100% coverage, making life easier and simpler for advisers."

Tim Wheeldon, COO at Fluent Money Group, commented: “We are pleased to see the addition of TSB to the Lendex platform and we look forward to seeing more and more lenders integrate with this great technology. The introduction of Lendex has delivered significant benefits to our business in terms of time and efficiency and the more lenders there are on the platform, the better the mortgage application process we can offer.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “It’s clear that momentum is building behind Lendex, with more lenders recognising the significant time saving benefits it provides. Lendex is already making a real difference to the workloads of advisers across the country and we look forward to welcoming more lenders on board in the months ahead.”