FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

TSB joins Mortgage Brain's Lendex system

Rozi Jones
|
2nd July 2021
TSB
"At TSB we have been early advocates of connecting to broker systems and now have close to 100% coverage, making life easier and simpler for advisers."

Mortgage Brain has added TSB to Lendex, its multi-lender application and submission gateway.

Lendex was made available to all mortgage advisers earlier this year following a pilot.

The ability to request decisions in principle from TSB is currently in pilot with Fluent Mortgages and will be available to all mortgage advisers using Lendex later in the summer.

The Lendex system is integrated with MortgageBrain Anywhere, Mortgage Brain’s online product sourcing solution, as well as through The Key, Mortgage Brain’s CRM system.

Roland McCormack, mortgage distribution director at TSB, said: “We are delighted to go live on Lendex. At TSB we have been early advocates of connecting to broker systems and now have close to 100% coverage, making life easier and simpler for advisers."

Tim Wheeldon, COO at Fluent Money Group, commented: “We are pleased to see the addition of TSB to the Lendex platform and we look forward to seeing more and more lenders integrate with this great technology. The introduction of Lendex has delivered significant benefits to our business in terms of time and efficiency and the more lenders there are on the platform, the better the mortgage application process we can offer.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “It’s clear that momentum is building behind Lendex, with more lenders recognising the significant time saving benefits it provides. Lendex is already making a real difference to the workloads of advisers across the country and we look forward to welcoming more lenders on board in the months ahead.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.