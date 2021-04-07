TSB launches 95% LTV product range

TSB has introduced a series of five and 10-year fixed rate first-time buyer products at 90-95% LTV.

Five-year fixed rate products start at 4.04% with a £995 fee or 4.24% fee-free. Five-year fixed rates with three-year early repayment charges are available at 4.24% with a £995 fee or 4.44% with no fee.

TSB has also launched a 'stepped down' product for first-time buyers at 90-95% LTV. Rates start at 4.44% in the first year, reducing to 4.34% in year two, 4.24% in year three, then 4.09% fixed until August 2026.

Additionally, a 10-year fixed rate with five year ERCs is available at 3.99% between 85-90% LTV and at 4.54% between 90-95% LTV, both with no product fee.