Mortgages

TSB launches 95% LTV product range

Rozi Jones
|
7th April 2021
TSB

TSB has introduced a series of five and 10-year fixed rate first-time buyer products at 90-95% LTV.

Five-year fixed rate products start at 4.04% with a £995 fee or 4.24% fee-free. Five-year fixed rates with three-year early repayment charges are available at 4.24% with a £995 fee or 4.44% with no fee.

TSB has also launched a 'stepped down' product for first-time buyers at 90-95% LTV. Rates start at 4.44% in the first year, reducing to 4.34% in year two, 4.24% in year three, then 4.09% fixed until August 2026.

Additionally, a 10-year fixed rate with five year ERCs is available at 3.99% between 85-90% LTV and at 4.54% between 90-95% LTV, both with no product fee.

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

