FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

TSB launches new first-time buyer mortgage range

Rozi Jones
|
23rd October 2020
TSB
"We know that buying your first home can be difficult and we want to do more to help first-time buyers get on the property ladder."

TSB has launched a new mortgage range for first-time buyers, with a maximum LTV of 85% and a lower follow-on tracker rate.

Rates start from 1.34% and the range includes two, five and ten-year fixed rates, as well as five and ten-year Fix and Flex products.

The range also includes a new five-year fixed stepped down product just for first-time buyers. Stepped down rates will start from 2.54% (depending on LTV) and will reduce four times over five years so the customer will see a decrease in their mortgage payments.

Following the end of the fixed term, borrowers will move onto a lower follow-on tracker rate of 2.49% above base rate - currently 2.59% - instead of the current TSB variable rate of 3.59%.

As a result, first-time buyer applications will be stressed at a lower rate of 5.6% instead of 6.6% as a result of the lower follow-on tracker rate.

Nick Smith, TSB’s head of mortgages, said: “We know that buying your first home can be difficult and we want to do more to help first-time buyers get on the property ladder.

"That’s why we’re introducing this new suite of mortgage products giving customers money confidence to search for their first home.”

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.