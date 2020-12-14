TSB launches new first-time buyer products

TSB has launches new fee-free residential mortgage products up to 85% LTV, available for first-time buyers, purchases and remortgage.

Available to first-time buyers and purchase customers, new two-year fixed rates are available at 1.59% up to 60% LTV, 1.89% up to 75% LTV, 2.44% up to 80% LTV, and 3.09% up to 85% LTV.

Five-year fixed rates are also available at 1.59% up to 60% LTV. Between 60-75% LTV, rates start from 1.94%, between 75-80% LTV from 2.49%, and between 80-85% LTV from 3.14%.

New two-year fixed rate remortgage products start at 1.64% up to 60% LTV, 1.94% up to 75% LTV, 2.49% up to 80% LTV, and 2.94% up to 85% LTV.

Five-year fixed rate remortgage products are available from 1.69% up to 60% LTV, 1.94% between 60-75% LTV, and 2.49% between 75-80% LTV.

Remortgage products are either available with free legals or £300 cashback.