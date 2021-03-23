TSB re-enters 95% LTV mortgage market

"We were one of the first lenders to return to offering 90% LTV during the pandemic, and we’re pleased to now reintroduce our 95% LTV range"

TSB is relaunching a range of 95% LTV mortgage products.

The new products will be on the market from 7th April and will be available to first-time buyers and home movers.

TSB said product rates and fees will be announced in full ahead of the launch, but that customers can borrow up to £500,000.

Flats and new build homes will continue to be capped at 85% LTV.

Nick Smith, TSB’s head of mortgages, said: “We know that for many first-time buyers, raising a deposit is often the biggest challenge.

"We were one of the first lenders to return to offering 90% LTV during the pandemic, and we’re pleased to now reintroduce our 95% LTV range giving further options for first-time buyers and those wanting to move home."