TSB re-enters 95% LTV mortgage market

TSB is relaunching a range of 95% LTV mortgage products.
The new products will be on the market from 7th April and will be available to first-time buyers and home movers.
TSB said product rates and fees will be announced in full ahead of the launch, but that customers can borrow up to £500,000.
Flats and new build homes will continue to be capped at 85% LTV.
Nick Smith, TSB’s head of mortgages, said: “We know that for many first-time buyers, raising a deposit is often the biggest challenge.
"We were one of the first lenders to return to offering 90% LTV during the pandemic, and we’re pleased to now reintroduce our 95% LTV range giving further options for first-time buyers and those wanting to move home."