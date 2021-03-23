FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

TSB re-enters 95% LTV mortgage market

Rozi Jones
|
23rd March 2021
TSB
"We were one of the first lenders to return to offering 90% LTV during the pandemic, and we’re pleased to now reintroduce our 95% LTV range"

TSB is relaunching a range of 95% LTV mortgage products.

The new products will be on the market from 7th April and will be available to first-time buyers and home movers.

TSB said product rates and fees will be announced in full ahead of the launch, but that customers can borrow up to £500,000.

Flats and new build homes will continue to be capped at 85% LTV.

Nick Smith, TSB’s head of mortgages, said: “We know that for many first-time buyers, raising a deposit is often the biggest challenge.

"We were one of the first lenders to return to offering 90% LTV during the pandemic, and we’re pleased to now reintroduce our 95% LTV range giving further options for first-time buyers and those wanting to move home."

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.