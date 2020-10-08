TSB rolls out Iress Lender Connect to more brokers

"This capability is being opened up to any CRM that integrates with Iress Lender Connect, not just Xplan Mortgage clients."

After a successful pilot in July 2020, TSB is now expanding the use of Iress Lender Connect to more of its brokers.

Lender Connect works with Iress Xplan Mortgage and automatically extracts customer information to pre-populate multiple fields. It also speeds up applications by bringing together product information from lender portals and sourcing systems, transferring data directly into TSB Mortgage Pro. This reduces keying time and speeds up the application process for brokers and administrators.

Roland McCormack, director of mortgages at TSB, said: “We are thrilled to be the first lender of size to go fully live with Lender Connect. We are working with other partners and expect to be using automatic data transfer with the majority of brokers by early next year.”

Andrew Simon, executive general manager at Iress, added: “We are delighted that, following a successful Lender Connect pilot with TSB, this capability is being opened up to any CRM that integrates with Iress Lender Connect, not just Xplan Mortgage clients.

"Feedback from the pilot was fantastic and validated the time saving efficiencies and positive customer experience of a joined up mortgage application journey. We’re looking forward to seeing even more advisers, regardless of which platforms they run, take advantage of the benefits introduced by Lender Connect.”