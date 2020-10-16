TSB withdraws two-year fixed rates above 60% LTV

"This is a temporary change so we can manage our service levels and continue to provide competitive mortgage products."

From today, TSB is withdrawing its two-year fixed rate residential products above 60% LTV.

Amongst the withdrawals are all two-year fixed rates between 60-80% LTV for purchase and all remortgage products between 60-85% LTV.

The lender is also removing its 10-year fixed rate residential purchase and remortgage range between 0-75% LTV.

A number of five-year fixed rate options remain available up to 85% LTV.

In TSB's buy-to-let range, it is withdrawing all three and 10-year fixed rate products for purchase and remortgage.

A TSB spokesperson said: “This is a temporary change so we can manage our service levels and continue to provide competitive mortgage products.”