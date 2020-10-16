FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

TSB withdraws two-year fixed rates above 60% LTV

Rozi Jones
|
16th October 2020
TSB
"This is a temporary change so we can manage our service levels and continue to provide competitive mortgage products."

From today, TSB is withdrawing its two-year fixed rate residential products above 60% LTV.

Amongst the withdrawals are all two-year fixed rates between 60-80% LTV for purchase and all remortgage products between 60-85% LTV.

The lender is also removing its 10-year fixed rate residential purchase and remortgage range between 0-75% LTV.

A number of five-year fixed rate options remain available up to 85% LTV.

In TSB's buy-to-let range, it is withdrawing all three and 10-year fixed rate products for purchase and remortgage.

A TSB spokesperson said: “This is a temporary change so we can manage our service levels and continue to provide competitive mortgage products.”

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

