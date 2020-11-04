Tuscan Capital launches new HMO range

"More property professionals are now turning to HMOs as their long-term strategy choice for real estate investment."

Bridging lender Tuscan Capital has launched a new range of HMO mortgage products.

The lender said it had been encouraged to make the move following increased demand from property professionals seeking long-term revenue streams and above-average yields.

The new range is available up to 75% LTV and offers funding up to £3,000,000, funding of refurbishment costs up to 100%, and funding up to a total of 65% LTGDV.

Colin Sanders, CEO of Tuscan Capital, said: “More property professionals are now turning to HMOs as their long-term strategy choice for real estate investment.

“Higher-than-average yields can be achieved if landlords are prepared to invest in providing high-quality, self-contained accommodation with an element of shared services and which meet the licensing regulations of the local authority.

“With the average age for first-time buyers increasing, and the levels of guaranteed income and deposit required to buy a property on the rise, the demand for affordable rental accommodation in cities and commutable locations has never been greater.”