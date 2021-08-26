Twenty7Tec invests in AI platform Meet Parker

"Our ambition is to apply augmented intelligence technology to every stage of the property buying journey"

Twenty7Tec has completed an investment in AI technology firm Meet Parker.

Twenty7Tec has invested an undisclosed amount in Meet Parker, which aims to streamline the mortgage process by connecting customers, advisers and lenders. Parker can be deployed in any mortgage business to field initial customer queries before connecting the customer with an adviser, or an adviser with a lender.

The Meet Parker chatbot will be integrated into the Twenty7Tec platform over the next 12 months. As part of the investment, Twenty7Tec's sales director, Phil Bailey, will be seconded to Meet Parker as managing director for a period of 15 months from 1st October 2021.

To ensure continuity in Twenty7Tec’s relationships with its key customers, Niki Cooke and Nathan Reilly will be promoted to director of intermediary relationships and director of lender relationships respectively.

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec, commented: “Since we opened our doors in 2015, we have relentlessly pursued our mission to make mortgages simpler, faster, and more efficient, and our investment in Meet Parker will allow us to make gains in all three of these areas.

“These are exciting times for our mortgage industry, as technology advances allow us to better collaborate and innovate, and Phil and I in particular look forward to working closely with Freddie and the team at Meet Parker.”

Phil Bailey, the new managing director of Meet Parker, said: “It’s a great honour to be part of the Twenty7Tec family, and I am looking forward to the challenge of leading and growing the business at Meet Parker. The opportunity to run such an innovative business, with the backing and blessing of Twenty7Tec was too good to pass up.”

Freddie Savundra, founder of Meet Parker, added: “I’ve always been an admirer of Twenty7Tec. We share the same goals and ethos of making markets more efficient and improving customer service. They’re clear in what they’re going to do and then they deliver.

“Our ambition is to apply augmented intelligence technology to every stage of the property buying journey, from helping buyers find the right property, to escalating complex enquiries that fall out of traditional criteria to the right team at the right lender. We’re at the foothills of something genuinely very exciting, and our long-term partnership with Twenty7Tec means we are working alongside the very best in class.”