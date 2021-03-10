Twenty7Tec launches integrated product, criteria and affordability search

"Being able to offer a fully integrated advice journey across all three areas of eligibility will become the industry standard"

Twenty7Tec has launched an integrated search facility for mortgage product, criteria and lender affordability calculations, delivering a single set of results across all three areas of eligibility, from one single platform.

The new solution, known as SOURCE Plus, enables advisers to begin the advice journey in any of the three areas of eligibility (product, criteria or affordability), entering client data just once, before overlaying results from the other areas into one single results screen.

The product and criteria elements of the solution have been built by Twenty7Tec, whilst the affordability element has been integrated into the CloudTwenty7 platform using Experian’s affordability module, which provides affordability results from lenders via API.

SOURCE Plus will be available to all existing subscribers of the CloudTwenty7 platform, at an additional monthly cost of £3 + VAT per user per month. SOURCE Plus will be available from the 5th of April.

Phil Bailey, sales director of Twenty7Tec, commented: “With our release of SOURCE Plus, we have taken the integration of product and criteria one step further, adding affordability into the mix and enabling advisers to search across all three areas from one single set of client data, viewing combined results on one single screen.

“Being able to offer a fully integrated advice journey across all three areas of eligibility will become the industry standard, and we are delighted to have delivered this solution.”

Lisa Fretwell, managing director of data services at Experian, added: “Brokers can often find themselves capturing customer data through multiple systems, which only slows down the whole mortgage process and leaves less time to provide much needed advice.

“SOURCE Plus gives brokers access to quick, accurate and detailed affordability for lenders, making the process a lot more efficient. Importantly, more attention can be paid giving customers valuable guidance that can help make those home buying dreams become a reality.

“We’re excited to be working alongside Twenty7Tec to introduce the next generation of mortgage technology.”