Mortgages

Twenty7Tec partners with Eligible ai to boost adviser retention rates

Rozi Jones
|
23rd March 2021
James Tucker Twenty7Tec 2
"We believe retention starts the day after completion – so this partnership is about having connectivity that facilitates this."

Twenty7Tec has partnered with Eligible ai to help advisers increase retention rates of existing clients.

Twenty7Tec and Eligible will collaborate in the design, development and deployment of technology that helps advisers automatically maintain regular contact with both existing and new clients through the client lifecycle.

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec, commented: “We are very aware of the role that technology needs to play in helping advisers maintain regular contact with their clients, ensuring the continued delivery of excellent customer service and supporting client retention. In Eligible ai, we have found a partner who also understands the role that technology providers need to play in supporting advisers with retention, and we look forward to working with them in the months and years ahead.”

Rameez Zafar, CEO of Eligible, added: “We’re excited to announce this partnership with Twenty7Tec. We believe retention starts the day after completion – so this partnership is about having connectivity that facilitates this. Our shared vision is to jointly design and deliver solutions that ensure advisers retain as many of their clients as possible in the face of increasing competition. With potential challenging markets ahead, advisers may see their customer acquisition costs rise; and this partnership will streamline retention to offset this pressure.”

