Twenty7Tec partners with Primis

Twenty7Tec has entered into a five-year agreement to provide its CloudTwenty7 platform to Primis.

With 856 affiliated authorised firms, and over 2,200 individual authorised representatives, Primis is the second largest mortgage network in the UK.

All appointed representatives of Primis will now have access to the SOURCE and APPLY modules of Twenty7Tec’s CloudTwenty7 platform, which will be integrated into Primis’ own Toolbox system.

SOURCE is Twenty7Tec’s mortgage sourcing system, which enables advisers to source across mortgages, secured and bridging loans, along with equity release products, on one single platform.

APPLY enables the submission of mortgage applications to multiple lenders from one single platform, without the need to re-key client data. Advisers can submit documents, case notes and receive status updates all the way through to completion of the case.

Twenty7Tec has also extended its agreement with TMA Mortgage Club, to provide both SOURCE and APPLY to TMA members at preferential rates.

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec, commented: “These agreements extend the long-standing relationship that we have held with both Primis and TMA. In our collaborations with their teams to date, we have been hugely impressed by their desire to use technology both as an enabler of advice, and to support their advisers in delivering the best possible outcomes for customers. In both Primis and TMA we have found partners who share our vision that advances in technology should be made with advice at the very forefront”.

Toni Smith, chief operating officer at Primis, added: “We are delighted to further formalise our relationship with Twenty7Tec. We share an aligned aspiration to continue to support our growing population of intermediaries by providing them with the latest technology solutions that enable their customers to engage more readily through their medium of choice. Our aim is to provide the intermediary and end customer with choice, flexibility and high quality solutions and Twenty7Tec are the perfect partner to enable us to continue to deliver this. Operating in this ever-changing financial services environment and with advancements in technology, the next 5 years will allow us both to shape the future of mortgage advice”.