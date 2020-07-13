FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
ULS Technology extends partnership with Openwork

Rozi Jones
13th July 2020
"DigitalMove is already proving a winning solution for our advisers in an environment where they and their clients are increasingly demanding efficient digital solutions."

ULS Technology has announced an exclusive three-year partnership with Openwork, extending a relationship which has been in place since 2016.

Openwork Conveyancing members will continue to have access to a range of conveyancing products via the ULS technology powered platform, with a wide choice of solicitor firms for advisers to select from.

As part of the partnership, Openwork advisers have access to the digital conveyancing platform, DigitalMove.

The recently launched DigitalMove Plus feature, Rapid Remortgage, was available exclusively through Openwork Conveyancing prior to a wider market release in June and has seen remortgage cases reach full completion in less than four working days.

Advisers also have access to a growing range of specialist products including a Help to Buy fixed fee remortgage, limited company buy-to-let and a free-to-customer home setup service.

Steve Goodall, CEO of ULS technology, commented: “Openwork is a key player in the sector and we are extremely pleased to announce a new exclusive partnership with them. This contract will ensure that Openwork advisers will continue to have access to industry-leading products such as DigitalMove.

“We are delighted that they are alongside us as we deliver our vision of improving the home moving experience for everyone.”

Paul Shearman, mortgage proposition director at Openwork, added: “We are excited to extend our on-going, successful relationship with ULS. DigitalMove is already proving a winning solution for our advisers in an environment where they and their clients are increasingly demanding efficient digital solutions. We look forward to continuing to work together with ULS to drive the usage of DigitalMove and to develop and deploy new innovative propositions that add value to both our organisations.”

