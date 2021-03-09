FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

United Trust Bank reports 31% rise in new lending

Rozi Jones
|
9th March 2021
harley kagan united trust bank
"The Bank maintained its operations and remained open for business throughout the lockdowns with all business lines continuing to grow."

United Trust Bank has reported a 31% increase in new lending to £1.3bn in 2020, helping to drive operating profit up 35% to £44.1m.

UTB's loan book totalled £1.6bn at year end, with totalled assets reaching £1.9bn.

The Bank also continued to recruit staff throughout 2020, welcoming 42 new team members during the year with the majority of them being recruited and trained remotely.

Harley Kagan, CEO of United Trust Bank, commented: “2020 was a year like no other and despite the extraordinary challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, United Trust Bank showed its resilience and delivered a strong set of results.

“The Bank has continued to invest in business transformation and digitisation projects and introduced many new digital means of interacting with customers and brokers during the year, including the launch of full-service online banking for deposit customers. By successfully transitioning to remote working and adopting and implementing innovative technology the Bank maintained its operations and remained open for business throughout the lockdowns with all business lines continuing to grow.

“The board and management team are immensely grateful to our supportive brokers and customers and to our dedicated staff for their contribution to the performance UTB delivered through a particularly unusual and challenging year.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.