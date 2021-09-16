FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

UTB increases maximum residential first charge loan size

Rozi Jones
|
16th September 2021
Buster Tolfree United Trust
"This increase, together with our recent introduction of online DIPs and auto-underwriting, will further help brokers to place and complete more complex cases quickly and successfully."

United Trust Bank has increased its maximum residential first charge mortgage size to £750,000.

The move is the final enhancement to be announced by the specialist mortgage lender as part of its Broker Summer Support Package 2021 and follows the introduction of a new document upload system, online DIP and automatic-underwriting system which provides brokers with real-time decisioning available in 4-5 minutes.

UTB's first charge mortgage range includes two, three and five-year fixed rates from 3.80%, available up to 85% LTV for purchase and remortgage. The range is available to first-time buyers and has a maximum LTI of 4.5 on loans over £500,000.

UTB also offers interest-only plans, available up to 70% LTV for downsize and 75% LTV for all other repayment vehicles. Affordability is assessed purely on the interest-only repayment with a minimum £50,000 annual income required.

Buster Tolfree, director of mortgages at United Trust Bank, commented: “We’ve seen increasing demand for larger mortgage sizes catering for customers with circumstances which don’t fit the High Street’s restrictive credit criteria. This increase to a £750,000 maximum loan size demonstrates the confidence we have in our more pragmatic approach to underwriting which is about looking at a customer’s overall situation rather than dismissing them for a blip or two on their credit history.

“This increase, together with our recent introduction of online DIPs and auto-underwriting, will further help brokers to place and complete more complex cases quickly and successfully.”

