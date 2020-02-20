VAS Panel launches new valuations management dashboard

"It allows lenders, underwriters, case managers and BDMs to have full visibility of the valuation process"

VAS Group has launched the next generation of its VAS Panel service dashboard.

The interactive portal helps lenders, specialist distributors and brokers to improve their valuations management processes.

Users can automatically request a valuation quote, instruct their chosen surveyor and follow the process from start-to-finish with access to all notes, both external and internal.

Users can search and manage all ongoing valuations from one screen, with clear subsections to show at which stage the valuation is at. The interactive system also allows immediate communication between the user and VAS staff.

VAS Panel’s valuation panel management service already ensures the most relevant third-party valuers are instructed to provide loan security valuations based on location, deal type and value.

An internal quality assurance programme checks the accurateness of reports before being returned to the client, which helps to reduce property specific lending risks.

Stephen Todd, co-founder of VAS Group, said: “The introduction of the dashboard is part of our on-going commitment to make the customer journey as efficient as possible. It serves as a simple ‘one-stop-shop’, which simultaneously enables us to capture all of our clients’ requirements to ensure our valuers provide the most accurate quotes and service delivery.

Gina May, co-founder, added: “We have worked hard to create an efficient product that is designed to provide full transparency and visibility of the valuation process.

"It allows lenders, underwriters, case managers and BDMs to have full visibility of the valuation process so they can manage their clients’ expectations, whilst being able to interact with us, easily gain quotes and make instructions.”