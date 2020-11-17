FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Vernon BS appoints head of mortgages

Rozi Jones
|
17th November 2020
Vernon Building Society has appointed Brendan Crowshaw as its new head of mortgage and savings distribution.

Crowshaw joins from C2B Money Group in Stockport, where he was director of operations and sales. Before that he ran his own mortgage brokerage.

He will take responsibility for the mortgage intermediary support team as well as the society’s own mortgage advisers and savings team within its branches and head office.

Vernon’s chief executive, Steve Fletcher, said: “Brendan brings a wealth of experience to the Vernon, including people leadership, lending knowledge and a strong focus on high quality customer experience.

“These skills, along with a detailed understanding of process efficiency, mean he is ideally placed to help the Society continue to prosper as we approach our centenary year in 2024.”

Brendan Crowshaw added: I’m thrilled to be joining the society at this exciting time and bringing my experience of managing financial services platforms and operations, both online and in person.

“I share the society’s values and I know we’ll continue to provide our bespoke approach to mortgage lending alongside a secure and rewarding home for savings as we continue beyond the 100 year mark.”

