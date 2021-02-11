FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Vernon BS relaunches residential range with just two rate options

Rozi Jones
|
11th February 2021
Vernon Building Society has relaunched its residential mortgage range with six new fixed and discounted options.

The mutual has simplified its range with the same interest rate available on two, three or five-year products for homebuyers and remortgagors.

The mortgages include a two, three or five-year fixed rate mortgage at 2.25% with a £999 fee, or a fee-free discounted rate option at 2.09%.

The products are all available nationally up to 80% LTV.

Brendan Crowshaw, head of mortgage and savings distribution at Vernon Building Society, said: “We’ve refreshed our residential mortgage range with a clear and simple approach.

“Whether your client wants to fix their rate for two, three or five years, the rate and fees are the same. Our three discounted rates offer the same interest rate whichever length of initial term they choose and come with no product fee.

“Vernon’s common-sense approach to lending includes personalised underwriting and flexibility where applicants have unconventional circumstances.

“Combined with our commitment to broker service it’s a compelling proposition.”

