Mortgages

Vernon Building Society partners with Dynamo

Rozi Jones
|
10th December 2020
"Our members appreciate working with lenders who will consider the more unusual cases and who are prepared to look beyond simple credit scoring"

Vernon Building Society has partnered with Dynamo for Intermediaries, giving the mortgage club’s brokers access to its full range of mortgage products.

Stockport’s building society offers bespoke lending solutions to mainstream borrowers as well as those with more individual requirements, across residential, buy-to-let, Buy for Uni, self-build and retirement interest-only mortgages.

Brendan Crowshaw, head of mortgage and savings distribution at Vernon Building Society, said: “This partnership represents another step in Vernon’s ambitious growth strategy.

“We’re a small but innovative lender with a common-sense, flexible approach to underwriting and a commitment to working with brokers.

“It’s clear that Dynamo shares our focus on providing brokers with great service and we look forward to helping its members find lending solutions for their clients.”

Ying Tan, Dynamo’s founder and chief executive, added: “We know that our members appreciate working with lenders who will consider the more unusual cases and who are prepared to look beyond simple credit scoring, so we’re delighted that Vernon Building Society has joined our distribution panel.

"Their flexible lending policy caters for a diverse range of borrowers including students, investors and professional contractors, providing new options that will be extremely well received.”

