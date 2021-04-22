Vernon partners with newly launched TMG Club

"TMG Club is an exciting addition to the intermediary mortgage market and it’s obvious the leadership team are passionate about bringing positive change to brokers."

Vernon Building Society has partnered with The Money Group’s new mortgage club, TMG Club, to give members access to its full range of mortgage products.

The North West-based building society offers bespoke lending solutions to mainstream borrowers as well as those with more individual requirements, across residential lending, buy-to-let, 'Buy for Uni' and retirement interest-only mortgages.

Head of mortgage distribution at Vernon Building Society, Brendan Crowshaw, said: “Vernon is a small but innovative mortgage lender with a common-sense, flexible approach to underwriting and a commitment to brokers.

“TMG Club is an exciting addition to the intermediary mortgage market and it’s obvious the leadership team are passionate about bringing positive change to brokers. We can’t wait to help its members find specialist and mainstream solutions for their clients.”

Paul Lewis, managing director of TMG Club, added: “With my building society background I already know the huge value that small mutuals add to the mortgage market.

“Vernon’s ability to make pragmatic lending decisions is more important than ever in the current market and its commitment to broker service is crystal clear.”