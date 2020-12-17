Vernon relaunches specialist mortgage range

"Feedback from our broker partners highlighted increasingly diverse borrowing needs in the buy-to-let sector."

Vernon Building Society has relaunched its mortgage range to brokers, featuring a wide range of mainstream and specialist lending solutions.

The mutual’s buy-to-let range is accessible to individual landlords and limited companies, and two of its mortgages are available on holiday lets.

The lender has also relaunched its retirement mortgages, 'Buy for Uni' deals and self-build options, alongside its mainstream mortgages.

Brendan Crowshaw, head of mortgage and savings distribution at Vernon Building Society, said: “We’re an experienced buy-to-let lender and these new products will provide more landlords with specialist borrowing solutions.

“Feedback from our broker partners highlighted increasingly diverse borrowing needs in the buy-to-let sector. We’ve adapted our range to meet those needs, while retaining our flexible approach to lending.”