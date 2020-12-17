FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Vernon relaunches specialist mortgage range

Rozi Jones
|
17th December 2020
brendan crowshaw vernon
"Feedback from our broker partners highlighted increasingly diverse borrowing needs in the buy-to-let sector."

Vernon Building Society has relaunched its mortgage range to brokers, featuring a wide range of mainstream and specialist lending solutions.

The mutual’s buy-to-let range is accessible to individual landlords and limited companies, and two of its mortgages are available on holiday lets.

The lender has also relaunched its retirement mortgages, 'Buy for Uni' deals and self-build options, alongside its mainstream mortgages.

Brendan Crowshaw, head of mortgage and savings distribution at Vernon Building Society, said: “We’re an experienced buy-to-let lender and these new products will provide more landlords with specialist borrowing solutions.

“Feedback from our broker partners highlighted increasingly diverse borrowing needs in the buy-to-let sector. We’ve adapted our range to meet those needs, while retaining our flexible approach to lending.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.