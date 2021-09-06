Vibe Finance launches regulated mortgage and protection arm

"Expanding our range like this allows us to open up our proposition to a wider audience as well as provide existing partners with a broader, more comprehensive offering."

Vibe Specialist Finance has launched a new regulated mortgage and protection division to complement its existing specialist finance arm.

Vibe Mortgages & Protection will provide regulated products and services to customers and broker introducers, while the original Vibe Finance is rebranded as Vibe Specialist Finance to provide a clearer separation between the two channels.

Managing director, Kim McGinley, commented: “This is an exciting time for Vibe. Our move into the regulated market of mortgage and protection provision owes much to the growing number of customers, both personal and corporate, who wanted to be able to source a wider range of services through Vibe. This move therefore represents the next stage in our evolution. Expanding our range like this allows us to open up our proposition to a wider audience as well as provide existing partners with a broader, more comprehensive offering.

“We have always prided ourselves as being ‘the’ specialist provider for all of our customers, founded on professionalism, complete mastery of the finance market and the depth of our lender relationships.

"Keeping our motto of ‘Complex Made Easy’ in mind, we have taken time to prepare our new services to ensure that customers experience the same level of knowledge and professional support from Vibe as before and making every enquiry, whether for a regulated or unregulated solution, as simple as possible.”