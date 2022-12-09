FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Vida announces rate reductions across entire product range by up to 1.35%

Vida has announced it has reduced rates across its residential and buy-to-let ranges by up to 1.35%, with residential variable rate products now available at up to 80% LTV, and the Vida 48, a two-year variable mortgage at 70% LTV, at 6.29%.

Warren Lewis
9th December 2022
Helen Cawthra Accord

According to the specialist lender, fixed rates have been reduced by as much as 0.70% with the lowest Vida 48 rate being 70% LTV with a five-year fixed at 6.39%.

For landlords, buy-to-let variable rates have been cut by as much as 1.35%. The best rate available is the Vida 48, 80% two-year variable at 5.49%. Product fees have also been halved from 2% to 1% on buy to let two-year fixed-rate products.

Helen Cawthra, (pictured) Head of Intermediary Relationships at Vida, commented: “Last week, we launched our new centralised decisioning unit, V-Hub, which gives intermediaries direct access to dedicated underwriters who will help them with every type of query from pre-application through to complex case management and completions.

"This week, we are further strengthening our proposition with reductions across our entire product range, giving brokers attractive options to discuss with their clients.”

