Vida expands Yorkshire & Manchester sales team

Vida Homeloans has appointed Joe Noon as a key account manager for the Yorkshire & Manchester region.

Joe joins from Metro Bank where he was a BDM and prior to that worked at Lloyds Banking Group.

Claire Askham, sales manager for the north at Vida, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Joe to the Vida Homeloans team. We’re confident that his experience will be key in developing and maintaining excellent relationships among intermediaries, networks and mortgage clubs, and will help to drive exciting new business opportunities in the future.”

Joe Noon added: “After working in a variety of mortgage functions over the past six years, joining Vida Homeloans as a field-based key account manager is the ideal next step in my career. My previous roles have given me great experience in developing existing and new business opportunities, so I am keen to build on this strong foundation.

“I look forward to working closely with the team to grow the business further, listening to brokers and their customers’ needs in order to help turn generation rent into generation buy.”