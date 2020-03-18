FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Vida increases buy-to-let rates by 50bps

Vida also announced that its residential Fee Saver product is temporarily on hold.

Rozi Jones
|
18th March 2020
BTL buy to let
Vida Homeloans has increased two and five-year fixed rates across its Vida 1 and Vida 2 buy-to-let rates by 50bps.

The maximum LTV on the products will remain unchanged at 85% for Vida 1 and 80% for Vida 2.

The lender confirmed that there will be no rate changes across Vida 3 and Vida 4 buy-to-let products or on Vida's residential range. However, Vida announced that its residential Fee Saver product is temporarily on hold.

In a statement, Vida said: “Rates remain unchanged for Vida Homeloans’ residential range, with customers still able to access the reduced rates announced earlier this month as part of Vida’s spring rate cuts.

"All residential products come with the standard product fee of £995, with the residential Fee Saver offering on hold as of 18th March.

"Vida Homeloans remains committed to working with our intermediary partners to serve the buy-to-let and specialist residential markets and we continue to review our rates on an ongoing basis.”

