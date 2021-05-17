Vida launches limited edition buy-to-let rates

"Although the residential purchase sector is getting the national media headlines right now, a thriving private rental sector is just as important to the recovery of the UK housing market."

Vida has added limited edition two and five-year fixed rates to its Vida 1 buy-to-let range up to a maximum LTV of 75%.

Launched to the whole of the market on a purchase and remortgage basis, the products have a fixed fee of £1,995 (which can be added to the loan) and are available for HMOs and MUBs. Landlords using Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and limited companies are also eligible.

Vida’s new fixed fee buy-to-let specials are priced at 3.24% fixed for two years and 3.49% fixed for five years for its core buy-to-let range.

For its HMOs/MUBs offering, two-year fixed rates start at 3.39% and five-year fixes from 3.74%.

This latest enhancement to Vida’s buy-to-let product range follows the recent launch of new limited edition 85% LTV residential rates from 4.09%.

Richard Tugwell, director of mortgage distribution at Vida, commented: “Although the residential purchase sector is getting the national media headlines right now, a thriving private rental sector is just as important to the recovery of the UK housing market.

"Many landlords have experienced issues with rental yield during the Covid-19 pandemic or are investing in specialist property types such as HMOs and MUBs, so they will need the support of expert lenders like Vida who can help them with their more complex requirements.

"Landlords have an ideal opportunity to extend their buy-to-let portfolios through capital raising and we are confident that our new limited edition fixed fee special is an ideal solution for those looking for greater flexibility up to 75% LTV.”