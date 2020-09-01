Vida returns to mortgage lending

"Over the past few months, we have been planning and developing a new proposition that meets the wider needs of more borrowers in today’s market"

Vida has made a full return to the intermediary mortgage market with a full suite of residential and buy-to-let mortgage products.

The relaunch follows a successful £350 million securitisation deal in July and will also see a simplified product structure.

Vida will offer standard residential and buy-to-let products up to 85% LTV and an expat buy-to-let range up to 75% LTV.

The lender will offer a fee saver equivalent for each residential product, providing borrowers with the choice of a free standard valuation and a £0 product fee.

Vida has also introduced new supportive criteria for customers impacted by furlough, payment holidays or bounce-back loans. In addition, it has produced a Covid-19 Lending Guide for intermediaries to spell out exactly what will be required in support of certain cases.

Vida’s return to the market also sees the launch of a new AI-driven chatbot called MILO (My Intelligent Lending Operative). MILO is a digital assistant that’s always available to help intermediaries find information about Vida’s products and criteria quickly and easily. MILO has also been designed to get ‘smarter’ over time, learning from every interaction what broker partners are interested in, and which queries come up most frequently – allowing Vida to adapt and improve broker communications and their journey through the site.

Finally, the relaunch introduces a redesigned website, with improved functionality for brokers including an intuitive interface and no-scroll access to all products and criteria. Vida also plans to enhance its service proposition by reducing time to offer and using digital data to minimise the need for advisers to rekey information.

Louisa Sedgwick, managing director of mortgages at Vida, commented: “Our mission at Vida has always been to support Britain’s underserved borrowers and we’re delighted to announce our return to the mortgage market. But today is more than just a relaunch - it is a fresh start for Vida. Over the past few months, we have been planning and developing a new proposition that meets the wider needs of more borrowers in today’s market, and we are returning to new business with a renewed ambition to change mortgages for good.

“For us, ‘changing mortgages for good’, is more than just a concept, it’s at the heart of Vida’s strategic objectives. The specialist lending market is set to grow as more customers will no longer fit high street lending criteria, whether that be due to insecurity of income, furlough, payment holidays, sickness, or other credit issues. We want to help as many of these borrowers as possible, and our innovative products, technology and new approach to lending will allow us to achieve that.

“We remain 100% committed to the intermediary market, and our ongoing investment in technology is specifically designed to improve the mortgage journey for intermediaries and their clients. We also plan to develop new, innovative products that work for the challenges posed by the complexity of life today, including the launch of an end-to-end mortgage platform built around mortgage advisers.

“The pandemic has been a challenging time for everyone. For the growing number of borrowers who no longer meet the strict criteria of high-street lenders, their financial futures may feel even more uncertain. Our new products and renewed focus on this group of people will enable more of Britain’s borrowers to find a safe place to call home.”