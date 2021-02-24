Virgin and Clydesdale launch combined mortgage business development team

"This is another important step in our journey to combine Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank."

Virgin Money has launched a new business development team to provide brokers with a single point of contact for both Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank.

As part of the integration of brands, the new team will offer brokers support and advice across both banks’ full range of products and services including residential and buy-to-let mortgages. Business development managers will help with all product and lending policy queries as well as offering advice on making an application.

The new team will continue to provide a bespoke approach to underwriting more complex cases.

Sarah Green, head of mortgage distribution and GI at Virgin Money, said: “This is another important step in our journey to combine Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank.

“The new team have a combined wealth of experience and will help brokers find the right product for their customers. As well as having access to a full range of Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank products, brokers will be able to chat directly to their business development manager about complex cases which may require a more flexible and bespoke approach to underwriting complex cases, something which Clydesdale Bank is widely known for.”