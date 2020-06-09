FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Virgin and Clydesdale withdraw 90% LTV ranges

Rozi Jones
|
9th June 2020
Virgin Money
Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank are the latest lenders to temporarily withdraw their 90% LTV ranges.

The lenders, both owned by CYBG, have withdrawn all 90% LTV products for purchase, remortgage and new build to "protect the service for existing applications in our pipeline". Virgin and Clydesdale will continue to offer product transfer deals up to 90% LTV.

Yesterday, Accord Mortgages temporarily withdrew all products at 90% LTV to maintain service levels after seeing "higher than expected volumes of applications".

In an email to brokers, Virgin and Clydesdale said: “Supporting the housing market is in our DNA and we hope to help more of your clients again soon.

“We will continue to manage this closely and will let you know as soon as we can launch 90 per cent LTV products.”

In a statement, Virgin Money said: "Following a strong increase in demand, we are temporarily withdrawing our 90% LTV purchase, remortgage and new build products in order to protect our service to existing customers and applications. Our 85% LTV products will continue to support customers with small deposits, and we hope to be back in the 90% LTV market soon."

