Virgin cuts rates by up to 0.52% and launches green shared ownership range

Virgin Money has launched two new shared ownership green new build mortgages and reduced rates across its residential range by up to 52bps.

The new shared ownership green mortgage products are available up to 85% LTV with two-year fixed rates starting at 2.28% and a five-year fix available at 2.63%, both with a £995 fee.

Virgin has also launched a new intermediary exclusive five-year fixed rate at 2.15% up to 80% LTV with a £995 fee and £1,000 cashback.

Rates have been reduced across Virgin's core residential range by up to 52bps.

The largest reduction is to a five-year fixed rate fee-saver product at 75% LTV, which is now available at 1.76%.

Green mortgage products at 85% LTV have been reduced by up to 10bps and are now available at 2.13% fixed for two years and 2.48% for five years, both with a £995 fee.

At 85% LTV, two and three-year fixed rate fee-saver products have been cut by 20bps to 2.53%.

90% LTV rates have been reduced by 5bps, with two-year fixed rates now at 2.79% with a £995 fee and two and three-year fixes available at 3.09% fee-free.

Two and three-year fixed rates at 95% have also been reduced by 0.06% to 3.58% with no fee.

Additionally, two and five-year shared ownership products have been lowered by up to 0.25%, with two-year fixed rates at 85% LTV now available at 2.38% with a £995 fee or 2.74% fee-free, with a five-year fix reduced to 2.73% with a £999 fee.

Amongst the changes, Virgin Money is also extending its buy-to-let 60% LTV range up to 65% LTV with no increases on pricing.