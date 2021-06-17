Virgin launches 95% LTV '3 for 2' mortgage

Virgin Money has launched a new 95% LTV three-year fixed rate, available at the same price as its two-year fixed rate, alongside new purchase products with £1,000 cashback and reduced rates across its residential and buy-to-let ranges.

The new 95% LTV three-year fixed rate is available at 3.64%, whilst the two-year equivalent has been reduced by 0.15% to 3.64%, both with no fee.

New purchase exclusives with £1,000 cashback include two-year fixed rates available at 1.28% up to 75% LTV with a £1,495 fee and 1.93% at 80% LTV with a £995 fee. At 75% LTV, a five-year fixed rate has been cut by 0.11% to 1.49% and at 85% LTV, a two-year fixed rate is now available at 2.30% and a five-year fix has reduced to 2.58%, all with a £995 fee.

Across Virgin's core residential range, rates have been cut by between 20-25bps. Two-year fixed rates have been reduced to 1.79% at 65% LTV and 1.88% at 75% LTV, both with a £995 fee.

At 90% LTV, a two-year fixed rate with a £995 fee has been reduced by 0.25% to 2.84%, while fee saver products have been cut by 20bps and now start at 3.14% fixed for two or three years.

Green mortgage products have also been lowered by up to 0.20%, with highlights including two-year fixed rates at 1.69% up to 65% LTV and 1.78% up to 75% LTV, both with a £995 fee.

Shared ownership products have seen reductions of up to 0.44%, with the largest cut to a two-year fee-saver mortgage at 85% LTV, which is now available at 2.99%. At 90%, two-year fixed rates have been cut by 0.26% to 3.03% with a £994 fee and by 0.41% to 3.23% fee-free. A 95% LTV two-year fixed rate has also been lowered to 3.90% with no fee.

Additionally, Virgin has cut rates on selected buy-to-let products by up to 0.24%. Highlights include five-year fixed rates at 60% LTV which have been reduced by 0.21% to 1.78% with a £1,995 fee and by 0.17% to 1.88% with a £995 fee. At 80% LTV, a five-year fixed rate has been cut by 0.24% to 3.35% with a £995 fee.