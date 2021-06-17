FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Virgin launches 95% LTV '3 for 2' mortgage

Rozi Jones
|
17th June 2021
Virgin Money

Virgin Money has launched a new 95% LTV three-year fixed rate, available at the same price as its two-year fixed rate, alongside new purchase products with £1,000 cashback and reduced rates across its residential and buy-to-let ranges.

The new 95% LTV three-year fixed rate is available at 3.64%, whilst the two-year equivalent has been reduced by 0.15% to 3.64%, both with no fee.

New purchase exclusives with £1,000 cashback include two-year fixed rates available at 1.28% up to 75% LTV with a £1,495 fee and 1.93% at 80% LTV with a £995 fee. At 75% LTV, a five-year fixed rate has been cut by 0.11% to 1.49% and at 85% LTV, a two-year fixed rate is now available at 2.30% and a five-year fix has reduced to 2.58%, all with a £995 fee.

Across Virgin's core residential range, rates have been cut by between 20-25bps. Two-year fixed rates have been reduced to 1.79% at 65% LTV and 1.88% at 75% LTV, both with a £995 fee.

At 90% LTV, a two-year fixed rate with a £995 fee has been reduced by 0.25% to 2.84%, while fee saver products have been cut by 20bps and now start at 3.14% fixed for two or three years.

Green mortgage products have also been lowered by up to 0.20%, with highlights including two-year fixed rates at 1.69% up to 65% LTV and 1.78% up to 75% LTV, both with a £995 fee.

Shared ownership products have seen reductions of up to 0.44%, with the largest cut to a two-year fee-saver mortgage at 85% LTV, which is now available at 2.99%. At 90%, two-year fixed rates have been cut by 0.26% to 3.03% with a £994 fee and by 0.41% to 3.23% fee-free. A 95% LTV two-year fixed rate has also been lowered to 3.90% with no fee.

Additionally, Virgin has cut rates on selected buy-to-let products by up to 0.24%. Highlights include five-year fixed rates at 60% LTV which have been reduced by 0.21% to 1.78% with a £1,995 fee and by 0.17% to 1.88% with a £995 fee. At 80% LTV, a five-year fixed rate has been cut by 0.24% to 3.35% with a £995 fee.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.