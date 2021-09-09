Virgin launches new broker exclusives and 90% LTV green shared ownership product

Virgin Money has announced a number of rate reductions across its residential and buy-to-let ranges, alongside new broker exclusives and green shared ownership products.

The new green shared ownership mortgage is fixed for two years at 2.24% up to 90% LTV with a £995 fee.

New exclusive purchase deals with £1,000 cashback include a two-uear fixed rate at 1.63% and a five-year fix at 2.11%, available up to 85% LTV with a £1,495 fee.

Exclusive buy-to-let products include two and five-year fixed rates at 1.46% and 1.67% respectively, available at 65% LTV with an £895 fee.

In its core residential range, selected 95% LTV rates have been reduced by up to 16bps, including a two-year fixed rate fee-saver product which is now available at 3.12%.

90% LTV products have seen reductions of up to 0.18%, with a five-year fixed rate now starting at 2.62% with a £995 fee.

Selected 85% LTV rates have been cut by up to 0.27%, with highlights including a two-year fix at 1.89% and a five-year fix at 2.29%, both fee-free.

Additionally, core buy-to-let products have been reduced by up to 0.30%, with a 75% LTV two-year fixed rate now starting at 1.35% with a £1,995 fee.