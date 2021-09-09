FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Virgin launches new broker exclusives and 90% LTV green shared ownership product

Rozi Jones
|
9th September 2021
Virgin Money

Virgin Money has announced a number of rate reductions across its residential and buy-to-let ranges, alongside new broker exclusives and green shared ownership products.

The new green shared ownership mortgage is fixed for two years at 2.24% up to 90% LTV with a £995 fee.

New exclusive purchase deals with £1,000 cashback include a two-uear fixed rate at 1.63% and a five-year fix at 2.11%, available up to 85% LTV with a £1,495 fee.

Exclusive buy-to-let products include two and five-year fixed rates at 1.46% and 1.67% respectively, available at 65% LTV with an £895 fee.

In its core residential range, selected 95% LTV rates have been reduced by up to 16bps, including a two-year fixed rate fee-saver product which is now available at 3.12%.

90% LTV products have seen reductions of up to 0.18%, with a five-year fixed rate now starting at 2.62% with a £995 fee.

Selected 85% LTV rates have been cut by up to 0.27%, with highlights including a two-year fix at 1.89% and a five-year fix at 2.29%, both fee-free.

Additionally, core buy-to-let products have been reduced by up to 0.30%, with a 75% LTV two-year fixed rate now starting at 1.35% with a £1,995 fee.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.