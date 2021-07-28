FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Virgin launches new broker exclusives and cuts high-LTV rates by up to 0.58%

Rozi Jones
28th July 2021
Virgin Money

Virgin Money has launched new intermediary purchase and remortgage deals and reduced rates across its higher-LTV mortgage range by up to 0.58%.

New intermediary exclusive purchase products with £1,000 cashback include a two-year fixed rate at 1.93% and a five-year fix at 2.33%, both available up to 85% LTV with a £1,495 fee.

Additionally, existing intermediary exclusive product rates have been reduced to 0.16%. At 80% LTV, a two-year fix now starts from 1.77% and a five-year fix from 1.99%, both with a £995 fee.

New intermediary exclusive remortgage products include a 1.29% five-year fix at 75% LTV, and two and five-year fixes from 1.64% and 1.95% at 80% LTV, all with a £1,495 fee.

Additionally, Virgin has reduced rates across its core residential, shared ownership and buy-to-let ranges.

The largest reduction is to a shared ownership five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV, which has reduced by 0.61% to 2.99% with no fee. A five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV has also been reduced by 0.32% to 3.39% fee-free.

Across Virgin's residential range, a five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV has reduced by 0.58% to 3.04% with no fee and by 0.47% to 2.94% with a £995 fee.

A two-year fix at 90% LTV has been cut by 0.40% to 2.39% with a £995 fee and a two-year fix at 95% LTV has been lowered by 0.20% to 3.38% with no fee.

On the lender's buy-to-let range, the largest reduction is to a two-year fixed rate at 80% LTV which has reduced by 0.30% to 2.99% with a £995 fee. Five-year fixed rates are now available at 1.99% up to 75% LTV and 3.18% up to 80% LTV with a £995 fee.

