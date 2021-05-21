Virgin Money announces rate cuts on resi and BTL products

Virgin Money has announced rate reductions to some of its residential and buy-to-let mortgage products.

The changes take effect from today and include reduced rates on its buy-to-let cashback products - with the 75% LTV purchase product with £1000 cashback reduced by 0.07% to 1.84% and the BTL portfolio cashback purchase product being reduced by the same amount to 1.94%.

The lender's new business 5-year products at 75% and 85% with £995 fee and £1000 cashback have been reduced by 0.14% and 0.02% respectively, to 1.60% and 2.77%. Its 85% 2-year fix with the same fees and cashback has been reduced by 0.10% to 2.49%.

Residential products rangng from 2- to 5-year fixes have been reduced by up to 0.14%, wityh the 5-year 75% product now at 1.54%.

Some product transfer rates and core BTL product rates have also been reduced.