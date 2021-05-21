FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Virgin Money announces rate cuts on resi and BTL products

Amy Loddington
|
21st May 2021
Virgin Money

Virgin Money has announced rate reductions to some of its residential and buy-to-let mortgage products.

The changes take effect from today and include reduced rates on its buy-to-let cashback products - with the 75% LTV purchase product with £1000 cashback reduced by 0.07% to 1.84% and the BTL portfolio cashback purchase product being reduced by the same amount to 1.94%.

The lender's new business 5-year products at 75% and 85% with £995 fee and £1000 cashback have been reduced by 0.14% and 0.02% respectively, to 1.60% and 2.77%. Its 85% 2-year fix with the same fees and cashback has been reduced by 0.10% to 2.49%.

Residential products rangng from 2- to 5-year fixes have been reduced by up to 0.14%, wityh the 5-year 75% product now at 1.54%.

Some product transfer rates and core BTL product rates have also been reduced.

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.