FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Virgin Money cuts high-LTV residential and buy-to-let rates

Rozi Jones
|
23rd March 2021
Virgin Money

Virgin Money has made a number of rate reductions across its residential and buy-to-let mortgage range.

New broker exclusives include two-year fixed rates reduced by 0.10% to 2.59% at 85% LTV and by 0.06% to 3.23% at 90% LTV. Both products are available for purchase only and come with a £995 fee and £1,000 cashback.

Across Virgin's core residential range, higher-LTV rates have been reduced by up to 0.16%.

At 75% LTV, a two-year fixed rate with a £995 fee has been reduced by 0.10% to 2.08%.

At 85% LTV, two-year fixed rates have fallen by 0.10% to 2.54% with a £995 fee and by 0.16% to 2.82% fee-free. Three-year fixes have been cut by 0.06% to 2.80% with a fee and by 0.10% to 3.03% with no fee. Five-year fixed rates are now available at 2.80% with a fee and 3.03% fee-free.

Two-year fixed rates at 90% LTV have seen rate reductions of up to 0.06% and now start from 3.18% with a £995 fee and 3.34% fee-free.

On Virgin's buy-to-let range, highlights include a five-year fixed rate at 80% LTV which has been reduced by 0.89% to 3.59% with a £995 fee.

Aditionally, end dates will move to the 1st August of the relevant year.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.