Virgin Money cuts high-LTV residential and buy-to-let rates

Virgin Money has made a number of rate reductions across its residential and buy-to-let mortgage range.

New broker exclusives include two-year fixed rates reduced by 0.10% to 2.59% at 85% LTV and by 0.06% to 3.23% at 90% LTV. Both products are available for purchase only and come with a £995 fee and £1,000 cashback.

Across Virgin's core residential range, higher-LTV rates have been reduced by up to 0.16%.

At 75% LTV, a two-year fixed rate with a £995 fee has been reduced by 0.10% to 2.08%.

At 85% LTV, two-year fixed rates have fallen by 0.10% to 2.54% with a £995 fee and by 0.16% to 2.82% fee-free. Three-year fixes have been cut by 0.06% to 2.80% with a fee and by 0.10% to 3.03% with no fee. Five-year fixed rates are now available at 2.80% with a fee and 3.03% fee-free.

Two-year fixed rates at 90% LTV have seen rate reductions of up to 0.06% and now start from 3.18% with a £995 fee and 3.34% fee-free.

On Virgin's buy-to-let range, highlights include a five-year fixed rate at 80% LTV which has been reduced by 0.89% to 3.59% with a £995 fee.

Aditionally, end dates will move to the 1st August of the relevant year.