Virgin Money cuts residential and BTL rates by up to 0.25%

Virgin Money has made a number of reductions to its residential and buy-to-let mortgage rates.

The largest reduction is to its 90% LTV two-year shared ownership product, which has been cut by 0.25% to 3.39%.

Five-year fixed rate Help to Buy products are now available at 2.17% with a £995 fee.

An intermediary exclusive 65% LTV five-year fixed rate has been reduced to 1.39% with a £1,495 fee.

Across Virgin's core residential range, a 65% LTV five-year fix has reduced by 0.16% to 1.45%. At 85% LTV, a three and five-year fix have reduced by 0.15% to 3.09%. All products come with a £995 fee.

On the lender's core buy-to-let range, a two-year fix at 60% LTV has fallen to 1.94% with a £995 fee. Five-year fixed rates at 60% LTV have reduced by 0.11% to 1.87% with a £1,995 fee and by 0.23% to 1.88% with a £995 fee. At 75% LTV, a two-year fix is now available at 1.98% with a £995 fee.

Portfolio buy-to-let products have seen the same reductions and are available at 10bps higher than their standard buy-to-let counterparts.