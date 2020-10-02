FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Virgin Money launches new higher-LTV range

Rozi Jones
|
2nd October 2020
Virgin Money

Virgin Money has launched a new range of 85% LTV mortgage products, alongside a number of reductions to its residential and buy-to-let mortgage rates.

The new 85% LTV range includes two-year fixed rates from 2.82% with a £995 fee or 3.09% fee-free, and three-year fixes from 2.92% with a £995 fee or 3.14% with no fee.

Core residential rates have seen reductions of up to 12bps. At 75% LTV, a three-year fix has been reduced by 0.07% to 1.88% with a £995 fee. Five-year fixed rates have been reduced by 12bps to 1.77% with a £995 fee and by 0.10% to 2.08% with no fee.

At 85% LTV, five-year fixed rates have been cut by 0.09% and now start at 2.94% with a fee or 3.19% fee-free.

Buy-to-let rates have seen reductions of up to 0.30% The biggest reduction is to a two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV which is now available at 1.84% with a £995 fee. Two and three-year fixed rates have been reduced to 1.70% with a £1,995 fee and a five-year fixed rate has been reduced by 0.16% to 1.89% with a £995 fee, all available up to 75% LTV.

At 65% LTV, two-year fixed rates have been reduced to 1.67% with a £1,995 fee and 1.81% with a £995 fee. A five-year fix is available at 2.11% with a £995 fee.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.