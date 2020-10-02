Virgin Money launches new higher-LTV range

Virgin Money has launched a new range of 85% LTV mortgage products, alongside a number of reductions to its residential and buy-to-let mortgage rates.

The new 85% LTV range includes two-year fixed rates from 2.82% with a £995 fee or 3.09% fee-free, and three-year fixes from 2.92% with a £995 fee or 3.14% with no fee.

Core residential rates have seen reductions of up to 12bps. At 75% LTV, a three-year fix has been reduced by 0.07% to 1.88% with a £995 fee. Five-year fixed rates have been reduced by 12bps to 1.77% with a £995 fee and by 0.10% to 2.08% with no fee.

At 85% LTV, five-year fixed rates have been cut by 0.09% and now start at 2.94% with a fee or 3.19% fee-free.

Buy-to-let rates have seen reductions of up to 0.30% The biggest reduction is to a two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV which is now available at 1.84% with a £995 fee. Two and three-year fixed rates have been reduced to 1.70% with a £1,995 fee and a five-year fixed rate has been reduced by 0.16% to 1.89% with a £995 fee, all available up to 75% LTV.

At 65% LTV, two-year fixed rates have been reduced to 1.67% with a £1,995 fee and 1.81% with a £995 fee. A five-year fix is available at 2.11% with a £995 fee.