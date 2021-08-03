Virgin Money to accept electronic signatures

Virgin Money will now accept electronic signatures on residential and buy-to-let mortgage declarations, improving the process for brokers and their clients while many are still working from home.

Customers can sign electronically by:

• Typing their name into the declaration;

• Electronically pasting their signature (e.g. a PDF image) in the appropriate place;

• Using a finger, e-pen, or stylus and a touchscreen to electronically write their name in the appropriate place; or

• Accessing a contract through a web-based e-signature platform and clicking to have their name automatically inserted in the appropriate place.

A wet signature will still be required on certain forms, such as gifted deposit and Mortgage Guarantee Scheme forms.

Brokers can submit documentation electronically and Virgin Money will accept either photos or scans of documents.