FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Virgin Money withdraws 85% LTV products

Rozi Jones
|
29th July 2020
Virgin Money
"To protect the service for existing customers as well as pipeline applications, we are temporarily withdrawing some of our 85% LTV products."

Virgin Money has announced that it has temporarily withdrawn some of its 85% LTV purchase products for new customers.

Virgin says the decision will help protect its service to existing customers and applications.

The lender will continue to offer a selection of 85% LTV five-year fixed rares for new and existing customers.

In a statement, Virgin Money said: "We constantly keep our products under review to ensure we are balancing demand with providing the best level of service for our customers.

"We have seen increases in demand from customers with small deposits and to protect the service for existing customers as well as pipeline applications, we are temporarily withdrawing some of our 85% LTV products.

"These products will still be available for existing customers looking to do a product switch. This change means we can continue to focus on providing existing customers with the level of service they’ve come to expect."

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.