The lender has announced a selection of new 75% - 90% fixed rate products for purchase with a £495 fee and £500 cashback; new 75% - 85% remortgage fixed rates with a £1,295 fee and free valuation and legals; and new 5-year fixed rates at 75% for buy-to-let, with a £1,295 fee.

From 8pm today, it will withdraw all 80% LTV fixed rates from its exclusive range, and will increase rates by up to 0.23% on selected products in its Core range (up to 0.15% for buy-to-let products).