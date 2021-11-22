Wayhome offers up to ten times income on Gradual Homeownership range

"We’re the first in the UK to be able to offer people homes worth up to ten times their income, with just a 5% deposit."

The Gradual Homeownership provider has made changes to its offering (by reducing the minimum day 1 yield requirements) which effectively gives prospective first-time buyers who can comfortably afford to rent a home that’s worth up to ten times their income, the possibility to gradually buy it.

Wayhome is backed by institutional investors, like pension funds, which provide the funding to buy properties. Customers must purchase at least 5% of the home and then rent the proportion they don’t own, at a fair market price. Crucially, customers can staircase as often as they like, without any fees.

This means that a couple with a gross household income of £50,000 per year and with a £25,000 deposit could afford a property worth up to £500,000.

Nigel Purves, CEO of Wayhome, commented: “We are delighted to be able to give customers unprecedented access, today, to properties they simply couldn’t dream of buying with a mortgage.

“Gradual Homeownership is a truly unique product, and that is why we’re the first in the UK to be able to offer people homes worth up to ten times their income, with just a 5% deposit.

“And we can still do this in a 100% prudent, sustainable way – there’s no mortgage debt in Gradual Homeownership, and rental payments are not linked to interest rates, so there’s absolutely zero risk of negative equity for our customers.

“There is a cruel distortion at the heart of our housing market: a person or family might be able to comfortably afford the rent on a particular property - yet a lender decides they can’t afford to buy it. At Wayhome we’re changing this by helping people (gradually) buy the sort of home they could only otherwise afford to rent.

“With house prices rising more than twice as quickly as wages, its clear the affordability crisis within the UK housing market is only going to get worse. We hope that by offering a genuinely game-changing alternative, we can help thousands more people get onto the ladder, in their ‘forever home’, today.”