Mortgages

West Brom relaunches higher-LTV products

Rozi Jones
|
12th May 2020
The west Brom 2
The West Brom is relaunching a range of two and three-year fixed rate remortgages up to 80% LTV.

New products at 75% LTV include a two-year fixed rate at 1.44% with a £999 fee or 1.79% fee-free. A three-year fixed rate is available from 1.89% with no fee.

At 80% LTV, two-year fixed rates start from 2.04% with no fee.

Richard Scott, the West Brom’s head of intermediaries, said: “We recognise that in these unprecedented times, product availability has reduced in recent weeks.

"The introduction of our new range will hopefully provide more choice for people who are coming to the end of their current mortgage deal.”

