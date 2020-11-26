West One launches limited edition buy-to-let range

"Demand from landlords remains strong at the moment as they seek to maximise the window of opportunity created by the preferential stamp duty position."

West One Loans has launched a new limited edition range of products to its broker partners.

Five-year fixed rates are available at 3.39% up to 65% LTV and 3.44% up to 70% LTV, available on its W1 standard range.

The maximum loan size is £500,000 on a maximum property value of £800,000. Both products come with a 2% fee.

The limited edition range allows a maximum of two loans per borrower, with an overall maximum exposure of £1.5m across all of West One's product ranges.

Andrew Ferguson, managing director of buy-to-let at West One, said: “Demand from landlords remains strong at the moment as they seek to maximise the window of opportunity created by the preferential stamp duty position.

"These products are competitive and combined with our Specialist expertise and strong service proposition, should prove attractive for brokers concerned about meeting deadlines.”