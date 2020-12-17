West One secures first mortgage club partnership with Dynamo

"We’re delighted that Dynamo for Intermediaries is the first partner to be able to offer both the packaged and direct submission option."

West One’s buy-to-let division has announced its first mortgage club partnership with Dynamo for Intermediaries.

The move is part of the specialist lender’s growth strategy for 2021, as it opens its proposition to networks and mortgage clubs to supplement its master broker channel.

Andrew Ferguson, managing director of buy-to-let at West One, said: “This is a really important step for the buy-to-let division at West One, where we have high aspirations for growth in 2021.

“Extending our distribution through mortgage clubs and networks will support that strategy, and Dynamo for Intermediaries is a perfect partner to start that extension with.

“Dynamo for Intermediaries already works with us on a packager basis and so extending our partnership to include a club route allows us to work even more closely, and ensures brokers have choice on the most appropriate submission route for their needs.

“Next year we want to ensure our specialist buy-to-let proposition becomes a go-to option for an increasing number of brokers. It will appeal to brokers who need a flexible and pragmatic approach from a lender with and a deep understanding of the property market.

“We look forward to working with Ying Tan, his team and Dynamo’s members going forward into a successful 2021.”

Ying Tan, founder of Dynamo, added: “West One has a strong buy-to-let proposition and demand for its offering has been increasing, so the addition of the club route is extremely welcome.

“We’re delighted that Dynamo for Intermediaries is the first partner to be able to offer both the packaged and direct submission option.

“We look forward to working with Andrew and his team in developing this channel and bringing West One’s proposition to life with our mortgage club members.”