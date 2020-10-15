FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

What are brokers' current biggest challenges?

Rozi Jones
|
15th October 2020
stress financial adviser worker business
"Demand has rebounded strongly but they are operating in a very fluid environment with product and criteria changing daily."

Mortgage brokers have revealed their biggest challenges in response to a Paragon Bank survey, which found that many brokers share similar frustrations, focused on lenders’ frequent changes to products, rates and criteria.

Paragon asked over 200 mortgage intermediaries to provide details of the challenges they currently face as a mortgage adviser. Compiling all of the comments, Paragon has revealed that the words ‘Lender’, ‘Criteria’, ‘Product’ and ‘LTV’ were all used the most frequently, with ‘Covid’ unsurprisingly also making the top five.

A significant number of intermediaries said that they would like to see more flexibility and service levels also appear to be a priority.

Despite these challenges, the survey did point to many positives, particularly how landlord demand currently seen in the buy-to-let market is leading to an optimistic outlook for the next 12 months. Just under half of those surveyed state that they expect to write more business in the next 12 months.

Moray Hulme, director of mortgage sales at Paragon Bank, said: “It’s been an extremely difficult time for brokers; demand has rebounded strongly but they are operating in a very fluid environment with product and criteria changing daily. It’s very difficult for them to keep up with the changes and maintain their relationship with their client.

“This feedback is reassuring because it confirms that our approach has been a sensible one. Due to mobilising our entire workforce quickly, we have been able to continue lending throughout the pandemic. We made changes to our criteria and product range early and we have been consistent throughout this period, focusing on our core product offering.

“We have listened to brokers’ comments and suggestions and will be taking these into account in order to offer solutions for the growing number of complex buy-to-let cases we’re expecting to see over the coming months.”

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.