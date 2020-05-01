Will the Covid-19 crisis spark a shift in adviser business models?

"Mortgage firms with deeper relationships and a wider range of services are better-placed to assist customers and weather the storm."

PMS Mortgage Club is predicting a shift in business models amongst directly authorised mortgage advisory firms following the Covid-19 pandemic.

PMS believes that the pandemic will accelerate a move to lifelong financial planning for mortgage firms.

Ross Liston, managing director at PMS Mortgage Club, said: “One of the key trends we are seeing from the thousands of conversations taking place between directly authorised firms and our PMS team, is the business resilience of firms who offer a one-stop service solution that’s backed by an effective client engagement strategy. It’s been a long-held view at PMS that this is the way forward, but I believe we have now arrived at a watershed moment, and the Covid-19 crisis will accelerate the move to lifelong financial planning amongst mortgage firms. Quite simply, mortgage firms with deeper relationships and a wider range of services are better-placed to assist customers and weather the storm. For our part, PMS is committed to helping mortgage advisers to future-proof their businesses, which is why it’s encouraging to see the growing number of firms who are looking for support to ensure they emerge stronger from this crisis.

“Advisers have had to adapt quickly to a new way of working. It’s been tough for many and this will continue for weeks and months to come, but the resilience of advisory firms has shone through. I’ve also been proud of how our team right across the group have been working incredibly hard to ensure advisers are kept up to date. Our Covid-19 adviser support hub and lender response grids have proved to be valuable resources for mortgage firms, backed by continued access to our in-house team of experts during this difficult period. This is something we will be looking to build on further over the weeks ahead, to ensure that advisers and their customers have all the support they need.”