Mortgages

Yorkshire BS cuts high-LTV rates by up to 0.55%

Rozi Jones
16th September 2021
"We know people value options tailored to their individual needs so in what’s a really buoyant mortgage market we’ve not lost sight of that."

Yorkshire Building Society has reduced selected mortgage rates across all of its LTV bands.

At 95% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has reduced from 3.37% to 2.90% with a £995 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation. Those remortgaging can opt for a fee-free rate of 3.15%, down from 3.70%, which comes with free standard valuation and free remortgage legal services.

At 60% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has been reduced from 0.95% to 0.90%, available for both purchase and remortgage with a £1,495 fee and free standard valuation.

The Yorkshire has also added free standard valuations to its higher fee mortgages, and reduced rates on mortgages that come with a £495 fee by up to 0.60%.

Ben Merritt, senior mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We know people value options tailored to their individual needs so in what’s a really buoyant mortgage market we’ve not lost sight of that.

“These new mortgages, which are competitively priced and come with varying additional features and completion fees offer something for everyone, regardless of deposit size or equity, and are focused on delivering better value to a wide range of borrowers.”

