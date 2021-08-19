Yorkshire BS launches sub-1% mortgages up to 75% LTV

"We’re really pleased to add these latest deals, which include our lowest rates for a number of years, to our mortgage range"

Yorkshire Building Society has launched a range of sub-1.00% mortgage deals.

A two-year fixed rate of 0.95% is available at 65% LTV, while a two-year fixed rate of 0.97% is available for borrowers who require 75% LTV. Both rates are on offer to homebuyers and those remortgaging and come with a £1,495 fee.

The Society has also launched a five-year fix at 1.30% at 65% LTV, with a lower fee of £495, £250 cashback and free standard valuation. Homeowners looking to remortgage will also get free remortgage legal services included.

The Yorkshire also offers a seven-year fixed rate of 1.60%, which comes with a £495 fee and free standard valuation.

Ben Merritt, senior mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re really pleased to add these latest deals, which include our lowest rates for a number of years, to our mortgage range to give borrowers more competitive choice when financing their home.

“With many homeowners and buyers keen to take advantage of the current low rate environment we’ve strengthened both our short and longer term deals with a variety of options suited to varying borrower needs, including no and low fee mortgages, and those with additional features such as cashback and free standard valuation.”