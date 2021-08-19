FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Yorkshire BS launches sub-1% mortgages up to 75% LTV

Rozi Jones
|
19th August 2021
YBS Yorkshire Building Society
"We’re really pleased to add these latest deals, which include our lowest rates for a number of years, to our mortgage range"

Yorkshire Building Society has launched a range of sub-1.00% mortgage deals.

A two-year fixed rate of 0.95% is available at 65% LTV, while a two-year fixed rate of 0.97% is available for borrowers who require 75% LTV. Both rates are on offer to homebuyers and those remortgaging and come with a £1,495 fee.

The Society has also launched a five-year fix at 1.30% at 65% LTV, with a lower fee of £495, £250 cashback and free standard valuation. Homeowners looking to remortgage will also get free remortgage legal services included.

The Yorkshire also offers a seven-year fixed rate of 1.60%, which comes with a £495 fee and free standard valuation.

Ben Merritt, senior mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re really pleased to add these latest deals, which include our lowest rates for a number of years, to our mortgage range to give borrowers more competitive choice when financing their home.

“With many homeowners and buyers keen to take advantage of the current low rate environment we’ve strengthened both our short and longer term deals with a variety of options suited to varying borrower needs, including no and low fee mortgages, and those with additional features such as cashback and free standard valuation.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.