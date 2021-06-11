FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Yorkshire BS reduces remortgage rates

Rozi Jones
|
11th June 2021
YBS Yorkshire Building Society
"With a combination of lower rates and additional features such as free standard valuation, cash back or free remortgage legal services, we hope to give borrowers a number of options"

Yorkshire Building Society has reduced rates across its remortgage range.

At 80% LTV, borrowers can now benefit from a two-year fixed rate of 1.85%, while those looking for 85% LTV can secure a two-year fix at 2.40%. Both mortgages come with a £1,495 product fee.

Five-year fixed rates now start at 1.52% up to 75% LTV, which also comes with a £1,495 product fee.

For those remortgagin at 90% LTV, borrowers can access a two-year fixed rate at 2.99% or a five-year fixed rate at 3.34%, both with a £995 fee, free standard valuation and free remortgage legal services.

Ben Reed, mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “As more borrowers start to consider their remortgage options, we’ve reviewed our range to give homeowners better choice.

“With a combination of lower rates and additional features such as free standard valuation, cash back or free remortgage legal services, we hope to give borrowers a number of options to be able to best choose which suits their individual needs.”

