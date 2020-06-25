Yorkshire BS relaunches 90% LTV range

"Our desire to lend has not waivered over this period and so after a brief withdrawal, we are pleased to come back to the market with this exclusive range for first-time buyers."

Yorkshire Building Society has reintroduced its 90% LTV range exclusively for first-time buyers.

The Society temporarily withdrew lending at 90% LTV earlier this month following unprecedented demand which impacted service levels.

Five-year fixed rates start from 2.99% with a £495 product fee and free valuation, 3.09% with no product fee, or 3.14% with a £495 product fee and free valuation for loans between £500,000 and £600,000.

Additionally, the Society has made a number of rate reductions across its lower LTV products.

Available for purchase and remortgage, five-year fixed rates are available at 1.62% up to 65% LTV, 1.63% at 75% LTV, and 1.87% at 80% LTV. All products come with a £495 completion fee, free standard valuation and £500 cashback.

Remortgage-only products have seen reductions of up to 9bps with two-year fixed rates available at 1.49% up to 65% LTV, 1.55% at 75% LTV and 1.72% at 80% LTV. All come with a £495 completion fee, free standard valuation, £500 cashback and free standard legal service.

Five-year remortgage rates have been reduced to 1.49% at 65% LTV and 1.50% at 75% LTV, both with a £1,495 completion fee.

Benjamin Merritt senior manager of mortgages, said: “Our desire to lend has not waivered over this period and so after a brief withdrawal, we are pleased to come back to the market with this exclusive range for first-time buyers.

“We know the current market is increasingly challenging for those keen to get started on the property ladder, but hopefully our longer term fixed rates enable borrowers to manage their finances and secure the home they want.

“Our mortgages come in a variety of shapes and sizes as we aim to cater for a number of homeowners’ needs. We know borrowers are looking for the security of knowing what their monthly repayments will be, so we’ve updated our range of options to give people a choice of competitive mortgages suited to their needs.”